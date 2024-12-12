Oilers Have Shot to Regain Contender Status
It was an ugly start to the season for the Edmonton Oilers. Despite coming up short in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, the hangover from their long playoff run clearly affected their start to this season. They looked sluggish, discombobulated, and out of sorts.
There was serious doubt placed on the Oilers to repeat as the winners of the Western Conference in 2025. But the team has now won three straight games, moving into the top three of the Pacific Division, and improving their record to 16-10-2. It's brought them back from afterthought to the edge of being a contender once again. They now have the chance to officially re-enter that territory in a contest against the Western Conference leaders, the Minnesota Wild.
The Oilers and Wild face-off for the second time this season when they meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. For the Wild, it's another game to show the league that their run this season isn't a fluke or hot streak. They sit atop the Central Division and are in the mix for the top record in the entire NHL through 30+ games of the regular season.
But for the Oilers, it's a chance to not only win four straight games and even up the season series with the Wild, but also to send a loud message to the rest of the conference. A win over the Wild will put Edmonton just three points back of the division lead and firmly back into the Stanley Cup contenders group.
And they're doing it by riding on the backs of their superstar dynamic duo, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The pair are tied for the team lead in scoring, with both having 38 points on the year. Draisaitl has a slight edge in terms of goals, with a 20 to 14 lead.
Their performances have fueled the Oilers to a 6-1 record over their last seven games and a return to relevancy. Now, they must receive some help from the rest of their lineup. There's an 18 point gap between McDavid and Draisaitl and their next highest scorer, defender Evan Bouchard. After that, it gets ugly.
The team's fourth leading scorer is veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Usually a 60-75 point scorer, he's off to an uncharacteristically slow start with just four goals and 14 points in 28 games. Zach Hyman, who scored 51 goals in 2024, has just six goals and 11 points in 23 games. And newcomer Jeff Skinner has just five goals in 28 games.
If the Oilers can start to find consistency throughout their lineup while their superstars keep producing, this team is set for a long playoff run. Their goaltending is standing solid with Stuart Skinner occupying the crease as well. And while there are holes in the lineup, there's no denying that a win over Minnesota will cement Edmonton's return to Stanley Cup contender.
