Oilers Star Dragging Team Into Playoff Race
The Edmonton Oilers did it. After a difficult start to the 2024-2025 campaign, the Oilers are officially back in the playoff picture. The Pacific Division and Western Conference are both wide open currently, with multiple teams vying for the top spot and title of Stanley Cup favorite.
It's been a tough stretch for the Oilers, but their play recently indicates they are turning a corner. And leading that charge is their star forward. No, not Connor McDavid, who has been excellent in his own right. Instead, Leon Draisaitl is on an absolute tear and dragging the Oilers back in to the playoff race.
Draisaitl has been absolutely electric over the past few weeks. He's recorded multiple points in seven of the last 10 games, including a four point outing against the Minnesota Wild. In 18 games since the month of November started, he's recorded a point in 13 of those games. It's brought his season totals to an unsurprising but high number with 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points in just 29 total games.
The run Draisaitl is on has brought him into the top of the NHL scoring race. He's now just five points behind the league leader, Colorad Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon. But more importantly for Draisiaitl and the Oilers, he's brought his team back into relevancy and the playoff picture.
The Oilers have won six of their last seven games. Their lone loss in that span came during a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights. Aside from that, they've picked up victories over the likes of the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and most recently the Wild.
While the Oilers are still led by the greatest hockey player in the world in Connor McDavid, the team isn't looking to him at the moment. It's a welcomed change of pace to see Edmonton turning to another player first, and it's what's brought the team back from a failure of a season to the precipice of Stanley Cup contender.
