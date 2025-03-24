Oilers Superstars Ruled Out Next Three Games
The Edmonton Oilers took a huge blow to their lineup when both of their superstar forwards sustained injuries. Team captain, Connor McDavid, and NHL goal scoring leader Leon Draisaitl are both out for the Oilers. With three critical games coming up, the team hoped to have their top scorers back.
Unfortunately for the Oilers, they aren't anticipating the return of their stars over the next week of action. Writer and radio host Jason Gregor was one of the first to share the update from the team via his X account.
"McDavid and Draisaitl unlikely to play any of the three games this week," he wrote.
The team's head coach didn't specify how many games McDavid and Draisaitl will miss. He did, however, clarify that it will still be a little bit before they return. Speaking to reporters after a recent practice, he provided the injury update.
"They’re going to be still a while,” he said. “We’ll be playing a couple of games without them, at least."
Before his injury, Draisaitl was the front-runner to win the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer. In 68 games he's collected 49 goals and 52 assists for 101 points. He's been out of action since March 18th, but still holds a nine-goal lead over Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander for the lead.
McDavid is chugging along as well. He's battled a few injuries this season, limiting him to 63 games. Despite the inconsistency in the lineup, he's scored 26 goals and added 64 assists for 90 points.
Without their best players, the Oilers are searching for answers. They've stayed afloat over the past handful of games and are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. While they wait for McDavid and Draisaitl's returns, they will be trying to replace the elite offensive production they're currently missing.
