Blues Forward Named Third Star of Week
The St. Louis Blues are hitting a hot streak at the right time as they look to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Riding a six-game winning streak and holding the Western Conference’s second wild card spot, the Blues continue to see their playoff odds increase.
The Blues are hitting new heights thanks to work from key names like Dylan Holloway who was named the NHL’s third star of the week. In four games played, Holloway picked up seven points (1G-6A) and helped push the Blues to a perfect week.
Holloway opened the week with a three-assist game against the Nashville Predators. Two goals from Jordan Kyrou and a power play tally from Justin Faulk.
A couple of days later, the Blues returned home for a huge game against the Vancouver Canucks, who they are also looking to fend off in the playoff race. The first two periods were pretty low-event, but the two teams exploded in the third period.
Holloway scored what looked like it could be the game-winning goal about halfway through the third period, but Brock Boeser scored with four seconds left to force overtime. Holloway picked up the secondary assist on the Philip Broberg overtime winner.
With the struggling Chicago Blackhawks in town, Holloway helped open the scoring with a primary assist on a Robert Thomas goal late in the second period.
The following night in a rematch with the Predators, Holloway picked up one more assist on a Brayden Schenn empty net goal to seal a 4-1 win.
The Blues are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive and even though Holloway is in his first season in St. Louis, he’s a key to their roster. General manager Doug Armstrong made a wise move when he added Holloway and Broberg from the Edmonton Oilers via offer sheets.
The NHL also recognized Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel as the second star of the week and Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson as the first star.
