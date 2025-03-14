Oilers' Leon Draisaitl Extends Scoring Streak
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl cannot stop scoring this season. The NHL's goal leader is having an incredible campaign, and he's also in the middle of a career-best scoring streak.
Playing against the New Jersey Devils, the Oilers' center extended his scoring streak to 16 games. In the second period of the contest, Draisaitl received a pass from Connor McDavid and snapped a wrist shot behind Devils goalie Jake Allen for his 47th goal of the season. In 65 games this season, he's racked up 47 goals, 51 assists, and 98 points, putting him second in the NHL in overall scoring as well.
While Draisaitl has won three other individual awards in his NHL career, he's never captured a Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's top scorer. With his latest tally, he extended his lead over the player in second place, Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander. Nylander trails by 11 goals with one month left in the regular season, putting Draisaitl in excellent position to nab his first Rocket Richard Trophy.
With Draisaitl leading the way, the Oilers hope to make amends for their 2024 Stanley Cup Finals loss. They enter their final 17 games with a 37-24-4 record. They trail the Pacific Division leaders, the Vegas Golden Knights, by seven points and are neck-and-neck with the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers and Kings appear destined for another first-round postseason matchup.
This is also the second time this season that Draisaitl has reached and broken his personal scoring streak. At the start of the 2025 calendar year, he went on a 14-game streak that was, at the time, both a personal record and the longest such streak in the NHL this season. With each passing game on this current run, Draisaitl is extending both of those records.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!