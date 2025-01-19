Kings Planning Benefit Game for LA Fire Victims
The Los Angeles Kings have already had a game postponed due to the devastation of the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, but that is of least concern at the moment. While the fire is still ongoing and has already destroyed thousands of structures and evacuated well over 100,000 people, the Kings are looking for a way to give back to their community.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Kings and NHL are working together to host a benefit hockey game with all proceeds going to the proper charities and causes.
“The LA Kings and the NHL, I’ve heard, are working on a benefit game to raise money for people affected in the area,” Friedman said. “I expect there will be some more information this week.”
Friedman hints that the Kings and the league are looking to cast a wide net when it comes to who will participate in the event.
“It will involve celebrities and alumni to play in the game,” Friedman said. “All proceeds going to charity and the proper causes. Everyone in attendance will be a firefighter, a first responder, or some of the displaced families.”
The NHL has been growing its relationship with big-name celebrities over the last few years, leaving the window wide open for some big names to take part in the event.
Teams across the NHL have sent donations and shown their support to the people in Los Angeles who have been affected by the devastating fires. Numerous teams are wearing helmet stickers and donating from their 50/50 auctions at every game.
Friedman also noted that the Kings and Calgary Flames game that was postponed will likely be rescheduled for April 17, the final night of the NHL’s regular season. Considering both the Kings and Flames are in the playoffs, but not at the top of the Pacific Division, that could make for an important meeting.
