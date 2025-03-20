Avalanche AHL Defenseman Approaching League Record

Most goals in a season by a defenseman, @TheAHL history:



30 - John Slaney, WBS Penguins (1999-2000)

28 - Jeff Serowik, AHL Bruins (1994-95)

28 - Greg Tebbutt, Baltimore Skipjacks (1982-83)

27 - Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (2024-25)