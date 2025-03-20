Avalanche AHL Defenseman Approaching League Record
While the Colorado Avalanche make their run at the Stanley Cup at the NHL level, one of their American Hockey League players is hoping to make history in his own right. With the AHL regular season also reaching its end, Colorado Eagles defenseman Jacob MacDonald has the chance to set a new record for defensemen in the AHL.
While MacDonald hasn't made an impact for the Avalanche this season, he's put together the best offensive season of his professional career with the Eagles. In 53 games, he's recorded 27 goals and 21 assists for 48 points. That goal total leads the AHL and is also the third highest total ever recorded in an AHL season. With 13 games left in their schedule, MacDonald can tie the single season record set 25 years ago.
According to AHL Communications, the most goals in a single season by a defenseman was recorded by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blue liner John Slaney during the 1999-2000 campaign. MacDonald has already recorded the highest goal total since Slaney's 30-goal campaign, but with plenty of chances left, he could match or surpass his record.
The 32-year-old MacDonald is a veteran in both the NHL and AHL. With the Avs, Florida Panthers, and San Jose Sharks, he's played 135 NHL games with 10 goals, 17 points, 56 penalty minutes. Last season he played in 34 NHL contests with the Sharks and averaged 12:01 minutes of ice time.
At the AHL level, he's been much more productive offensively. He's recorded 10 or more goals five different times and reached the 20-goal mark twice.
