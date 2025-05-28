Oilers Forward Likely Out for Series
The Edmonton Oilers are just one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final but might be without a key forward for some time. After leaving Game 4 in the first period with an injury, Zach Hyman will not be in the Oilers’ lineup for Game 5.
Hyman suffered what appeared to be an upper-body injury against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, and concern immediately grew within the Oilers locker room. Hyman was in the room to congratulate his teammates following the win, but his status was uncertain moving forward.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Jason Gregor, Hyman will miss Game 5 and it’s unlikely he returns for the remainder of the series. Of course, the Oilers could win and put an end to the Western Conference Final, but then Hyman’s status for the Stanley Cup Final will be pulled into question.
Both the Oilers and Florida Panthers are just one win away from advancing and setting a rematch in the Stanley Cup Final.
If the Oilers and Panthers both win their series in five games, the Cup Final could kick off with Hyman still on the sideline.
It isn’t exactly clear what is ailing Hyman, but he is a huge piece of the Oilers’ lineup lost moving forward. With five goals and six assists for 11 points in 15 games, Hyman has been a key in the Oilers’ top six.
Even more than an offensive threat, Hyman has added a new layer to his game, being one of the most consistent hitters in the playoffs. In 15 games, Hyman has racked up 111 hits, almost double his total from the entire 2024-25 regular season.
The Oilers are on a roll and looking to take that final step to becoming Cup champions, but they’ll need the likes of Hyman healthy and in the lineup.
