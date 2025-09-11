Quinn Hughes Responds to Brother Jack’s Reunion Wishes
Quinn Hughes met with the NHL media group on Wednesday morning in Las Vegas for the NHL Player Media Tour.
His appearance comes one day after one of his brothers — New Jersey Devils' star player Jack Hughes — brought up the possibility of Quinn eventually becoming a Devil himself. The youngest Hughes brother, Luke, was drafted back in 2021. From youngest to oldest, Luke, Jack and Quinn Hughes are a part of the top hockey families of the modern era — including their mother, Ellen, with ties to USA Hockey. Jack and Luke currently play for the previously referenced New Jersey Devils, while Quinn is the captain of the Vancouver Canucks.
The former comment referenced by Jack to Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic alluded to the potential of Quinn joining himself and Luke as teammates.
"This is the headline question, you know?" Jack previously said. "Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to, eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I’d love to play with Quinn at some point."
Though, Quinn's contract does not expire until 2027 — leaving him with the only possibility of retaining focus as the captain of the Canucks.
The eldest Hughes brother currently has 409 points on his career so far across 59 goals and 350 assists. Quinn also won the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman, in June of 2024.
Quinn told LeBrun on Wednesday that he wasn't surprised by Jack's recent comments, but that he knows all of the brothers are focused on their current teams and contracts.
"I mean, he's my brother. What's he supposed to say, first of all? `Like, I don't want to play with him, you know?' ... I mean, we have contracts and whatnot. He's on a different team. Would it be fun to play with those guys at some point? Of course," Quinn said. "I think if you guys have brothers, you guys would say the same thing. But we do have contracts. I'm excited to be in Vancouver, and I feel like last year was a little bit of failure. So I feel like I got things to do there. And I know Jack loves, he loves Jersey, and he's got stuff to do also.”
Quinn is only two seasons away from unrestricted free agency and — while it's likely his comments from Wednesday were likely appreciated by the Canucks franchise — is making no promises to re-sign when the time comes.
For the 2024-25 season, Vancouver (36-29-13) was eliminated from 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs contention back in April. The Devils finished the most recent season with a 42-33-7 record in the regular-season and were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Jack will return to the Devils for the upcoming year after a shoulder injury cut his season. Luke's status remains to be seen as his contract negotiation remains ongoing and unsigned.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!