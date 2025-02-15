Kraken Not Looking to Trade Top Forward
The Seattle Kraken are in just their fourth season as an NHL franchise and are a team hungry for success.
2022-23 was a shocking campaign, as the Kraken made it to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that stands as their only postseason appearance with a second unlikely coming this year.
As the trade deadline looms, the Kraken have seen a few names appear on trade boards. One name that is not up for sale, but may be catching the attention of other teams is their all-time points leader.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Kraken are not actively shopping forward Jared McCann, but teams have reached out.
“There were some reports about Jared McCann,” Friedman said. “People were pretty emphatic to me that that’s teams going to Seattle saying ‘is there any way you’d do this.’”
Some indications may have noted that McCann is being discussed on the trade block, which may be true, but it’s not Seattle and their front office starting the conversations.
“There’s no way that’s Seattle doing that,” Freidman said. “That’s people coming to them.”
With a 24-29-4 record through 57 games of the 2024-25 season, maybe the Kraken would consider that kind of trade, but it wouldn’t be one they brought to the table. They would need to be blown away by an offer to even consider moving McCann.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been kind to McCann either, with 14 goals and 42 points through 57 games and a move to the third line. Despite that, he still leads the Kraken in scoring.
At 28-years-old and making $5 million annually for the next two seasons, McCann is likely seen as a valuable asset for other teams to go after. But the Kraken won’t be the ones kickstarting the conversations.
