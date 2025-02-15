Finland Turns to Canucks Goalie Against Sweden
Looking for a victory in their second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team Finland is turning to a Vancouver Canucks netminder. Kevin Lankinen is having a standout season in Vancouver and played his way onto Finland's roster. Now, he is set to be the team's starting goalie when they face off against their international rivals, Sweden.
Finland's Head Coach Antti Pennanen confirmed that the Canucks goalie will get the nod after a recent team practice. Multiple sources, including NHL.com writer Dan Rosen, shared the update after Finland's on-ice session.
This is the biggest opportunity of Lankinen's career. Brought in to Vancouver to give the team another NHL option while starter Thatcher Demko recovered from injury, he's parlayed that chance into a primary role with the Canucks. He's already started 34 games this season, accumulating a record of 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals against average and .905 save percentage.
This is Lankinen's fifth NHL season, and the Canucks are his third organization. He broke out with the Chicago Blackhawks, starting 37 games as a rookie and posting a .909 save percentage. He spent another season there before joining the Nashville Predators for a pair of seasons as well. Overall, he's appeared in 146 games, starting 133, and compiling a 64-51-19 record. He has a career GAA of 2.94 and save percentage of .905.
Lankinen will replace Nashville Predators goalie and former teammate Juuse Saros against the Swedes. Saros was hung out to dry in Finland's 6-1 defeat at the hands of the United States. The Fins are trying to make adjustments rapidly in order to avoid losing their first two games at the 4 Nations.
The switch in goal will hopefully spark Team Finland against the Swedes, but the bigger issue will be their team defense. The United States shredded a beaten up Finland blue line and managed to open the floodgates in the third period. If that happens again versus Sweden, it won't matter who is in goal for Finland.
