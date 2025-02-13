Finland Limps Into 4 Nations as Heavy Underdogs
The Four Nations Face-Off is underway and it’s safe to say Team Finland is entering the tournament as the distant underdogs. Finland is a top-notch hockey country and usually a key player on the international stage, but they enter the 4 Nations Face-Off with arguably the weakest lineup.
Not only is Finland entering the tournament with a thin lineup, their defense has been butchered with injuries. Key Finnish blue liners Miro Heiskanen, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Jani Hakanpaa are all missing the tournament due to injuries.
In their place, Team Finland added Henri Jokiharju, Urho Vaakanainen, and Nikolas Matinpalo. The only Finnish defenseman in the NHL to not be at one point named to the 4 Nations roster is Winnipeg Jets blue liner Ville Heinola.
Matinpalo plays with the Ottawa Senators and only has 22 games of NHL experience under his belt. New York Rangers defender Vaakanainen has appeared in 28 games this season with 164 in his career over a span of seven seasons.
Finland by far has the least experienced blue line in the tournament which may hold them back, but their offense is stacked with names more than willing to play a shutdown style of hockey.
Led by the reigning Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov, the Finnish forward group is loaded with speed, shooting ability, and a knack for playing in all three zones. One key source of offense for Finland might not be playing at 100%, though.
Mikko Rantanen missed the last game before the 4 Nations break with the Carolina Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury. Despite missing one game, Rantanen will be in Finland’s lineup, but possibly not to the best of his abilities.
Between the pipes Finland will have Juuse Saros as their starting goalie. In a normal season, Saros is a solid option, but he and the Nashville Predators have had a rough run this year. In 41 games played, Saros has an 11-23-6 record.
On paper, Finland is an injury-riddled long-shot, but in a short-form tournament with so few teams, no one can be counted out.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!