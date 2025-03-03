Panthers Trade Seals Fate of Top Defenseman
The Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks combined for the latest NHL blockbuster trade, sending defenseman Seth Jones to the defending Stanley Cup champions. The former fourth-overall pick desperately wanted to move to a contender, and now he gets his chance to compete for a championship.
While the Panthers are thrilled to acquire Jones with the salary retained by the Blackhawks, the trade poses one huge question. What does this mean for fellow top right-handed defender, Aaron Ekblad?Jones enters the organization with seven goals and 27 points in 42 games. The two-way defender also carries a $7 million cap hit through the 2027-2028 campaign.
Ekblad is a first-overall pick of the Panthers back in 2014 and was a critical piece of their championship run last year. The 29-year-old is also a pending unrestricted free agent. He currently makes $7.5 million annually and has 30 points in 53 regular season contests. Contract talks between the Panthers and Ekblad haven't reached a promising stage so far, and the acquisition of Jones only complicates the matter.
What it means more than anything is that Ekblad's in his final months with the Panthers. As meaningful a player he's been, Florida is very unlikely to pay two 30-year-old right-handed defenders salaries north of $7.5 million.
Around the NHL, however, veteran right-handers carry astronomical value. Ekblad could command a high salary and a multi-year committment from a new organization if he hits free agency. It seems the Panthers are content to let that happen, as they went out and acquired his replacement.
The writing is on the wall for Ekblad. The Cats are doing everything in their power to compete for a second straight Stanley Cup. Bringing in Jones gives the Panthers a vastly upgraded blue line and increases their postseason odds. They now have two righties that can play 20+ minutes per night. It also means that Jones will be with the Panthers beyond the 2024-2025 campaign, while Aaron Ekblad will be searching for a new home this summer.
