Predators, Golden Knights Finalize Multi-Player Trade
The Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators teamed up for an overnight trade involving three NHL-level players. While yet to be made official, the Golden Knights have sent forward Nicolas Hague to the Predators in exchange for forward Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the move is being finalized with a trade call to league offices.
Both the Golden Knights and Predators are sure to be active teams this offseason with free agency right around the corner. The Golden Knights are looking to remain competitive as Stanley Cup contenders, while the Predators hope they can bounce back from a massively disappointing 2024-25 season.
Hague was an upcoming restricted free agent with the Golden Knights and is reportedly signing a four-year deal worth $5.5 million annually. In 364 career games, all with Vegas up to this point, Hague has 20 goals and 63 assists for 83 total points and is more known as a shutdown blue liner.
The 26-year-old defender won the Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.
Sissons has spent his whole 11-year career with the Predators, mostly being utilized as a depth center in their lineup. In 690 career games, he has picked up 95 goals and 126 assists for 221 points.
Lauzon started his career with the Boston Bruins before spending the last three seasons in Nashville. The 28-year-old blue liner as played 316 career games over seven years with 14 goals and 31 assists for 45 points.
This isn’t a blockbuster move by any stretch but should be a good supplemental move for both teams as they prepare for a busy summer.
The Golden Knights have reportedly been taking a hard run at Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Predators want to prove last season’s struggles were just a fluke.
