Panthers Arrive in Style to Global Series Game
The Florida Panthers are treating their Global Series games against the Dallas Stars as a bit of a homecoming. Their captain Aleksander Barkov is a native of the city of Tampere, Finland, where the Stars and Cats will battle it out in back-to-back games.
As part of the Panthers embracing their homecoming, the team arrived to their first game at Nokia Arena in Tampere in style. The entire roster showed off their Finnish fashion, sporting bath robes and sandals during their entrance. The Panthers' social media team shared some pictures and a brief video of the team's sauna attire.
The decision wear robes is a nod to the Finnish culture and city the Panthers and Stars are visiting. Sauna culture is a major part of the every day culture in Finland. The country, which has a population of around 6 million people, reportedly has somewhere between 2 and 3 million operational saunas.
The Panthers looked ready to relax as they entered the arena, but that won't be the case once they step onto the ice. The Cats and Stars are two of the NHL's best teams and have been for the past few seasons. The Panthers might be the defending Stanley Cup champions, but the Stars have been to the Western Conference Finals multiple times in the last five years.
Both teams also are represented proudly by players of Finnish origins. As stated above, Barkov is a Tampare native and already named as part of Finland's roster for the upcoming Four Nations Face-off in February. His return from injury comes at the perfect time to participate in these games.
The Stars have a trio of Finnish players that are arguably their three most important pieces. Defender Miro Heiskanen anchors their blue line while averaging the most ice-time of anyone in Dallas. Another defender, Esa Lindell, plays crucial two-way minutes in all situations. And center Roope Hintz is a point-per-game player who is also a legitimate candidate for the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!