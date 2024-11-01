Sharks Rookie Scores First Goals in Dramatic Fashion
The San Jose Sharks didn’t have high expectations heading into the 2024-25 season, despite having two rookies that could be in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best first-year player. Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith should eventually bring great things to the Sharks organization, but it hasn’t been an easy season so far.
Celebrini scored a goal and an assist in his NHL debut in the Sharks first game of the season, but he’s been hurt ever since. Smith, on the other hand, has taken a bit longer to find the scoresheet.
Also missing a few games himself, Smith finally notched not just one, but two goals to kick off his career. Smith helped lead the 2-7-2 Sharks over the Chicago Blackhawks by bookending the scoring, including the game-winner.
In the early stages of the first period, Smith found a ton of open space across the ice from a puck battle. Defenseman Cody Ceci managed to puck the puck through to forward Luke Kunin who found Smith wide open across the rink.
Smith settled the pass and had the time to beat Blackhawks netminder Petr Mrazek over his right shoulder. Smith put the Sharks up 1-0, but he wasn’t done there.
In the second period, while on the power play, Smith got to show off his accuracy. Late in a man advantage situation, Smith again found himself with some room to situate himself, this time from above the faceoff circles.
Smith let go a perfectly placed wrist shot that most of the Blackhawks didn’t think went in. The puck never hit the back of the net, rather pinging off the crossbar before tapping the right post and just barely crossing the goal line.
The puck bounced back into the goal crease, but the officials called it a goal right away, and the Sharks had a 3-2 lead.
Smith’s two goals were his first career points and helped lead the Sharks to their third win of the season. His second counting as the game-winner, hopefully sets the table for much more success in his NHL career.
