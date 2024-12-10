Panthers Could Be Next Team to Host Outdoor Game
When the 2024-25 NHL season draws to a close, only two teams will have never played an outdoor game in their franchise history, the Florida Panthers and Utah Hockey Club (formerly the Arizona Coyotes). The Columbus Blue Jackets will play their first outdoor game at the 2025 Stadium Series, leaving the Panthers and Utah as the final two squads to never play a game outside.
According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL is closing in on having the Panthers host an outdoor game in Florida. Friedman states that part of the ongoing Board of Governors Meetings is the possibility of the Panthers hosting a game at LoanDepot Park, the home of Major League Baseball’s Florida Marlins.
Climate has always made it tough for teams in the southern United States to host these sorts of games, but they’ve made progress in expanding their outdoor reach. Los Angeles, Dallas, and Nashville have all hosted outdoor games, but never as far south as Florida.
When the Tampa Bay Lightning played their outdoor contest in 2022, they traveled to take on the Nashville Predators.
LoanDepot Park provides a unique opportunity for the NHL as the 36,742-seat venue has a retractable roof.
The Seattle Kraken hosted the Vegas Golden Knights for the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, which also has a retractable roof. The game was played with the roof open and temperatures hitting 44°F.
Depending on when the NHL plans on hosting a game in Miami, the temperature is sure to still be well above 60.
The Panthers are the reigning Stanley Cup champions and more than deserving of an outdoor game. They are one of the top teams in hockey with back-to-back appearances in the Cup Final and again leading the Atlantic Division.
Nothing is set in stone regarding the Panthers' outdoor game, and an opponent likely won't be known for quite some time.
