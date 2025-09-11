Panthers Winger Ready for Another Stanley Cup Defense
The Florida Panthers enter the 2025-2026 season as two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The mighty Panthers sit atop the NHL mountain, and after retaining all three of their marquee free agents earlier in the offseason, there’s reason to believe this team could win a third consecutive championship.
No one believes in the Panthers more than veteran winger Evan Rodrigues. The versatile middle-six forward has been a crucial piece of the puzzle for the back-to-back champions, registering at least 30 points in each of his campaigns with Florida. Recently, he spoke with DJ Siddiqi of RG where he described the biggest challenge he and his teammates face in their pursuit of a third straight championship.
"You have a target on your back, I feel like it's the biggest challenge everyone wants to knock you down," he told RG. "The biggest thing is being able to handle that, being able to handle the ups and downs of another long season.”
History Within Reach
The Panthers are attempting to do what hasn’t been accomplished since the 1980s, when the New York Islanders won four consecutive Stanley Cups. The dynasty established has yet to be matched. Teams have come close, however. The Edmonton Oilers, who ended the Islanders’ run back in the 80s, won five out of seven championships between 1984 and 1990. The Pittsburgh Penguins (twice), the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning won back-to-back titles since the 1990 season, but no one has been able to do it three straight times since that historic Islanders team.
While there is a target on the backs of every Panthers player, they counter with a confidence that is unmatched in the NHL. They carried that into the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals when they dismantled the Edmonton Oilers for a second straight year.
”Not to sound cocky by any means, there was a confidence there," he said. "There was an experience from the year prior that we thought we were a better team than we were the year before, that as long as we did what we had to do, we were going to win again. Happy to see that happen.”
It’s also a huge part of what will bring them success in the coming campaign. It’s a swagger that every defending champion team carries, but as Rodrigues puts it, the Panthers just know when to flip that switch and activate their killer instincts.
”It's a great group to be around,” he said. "We get to live in Florida and enjoy the weather and everything that comes with it. I don't think I've been on a team where you get to the rink, you'll laugh, play and enjoy every second when it comes to working. It's almost like the flip of a switch. We know how to go from messing around to let's put our work boots on.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!