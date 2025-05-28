Panthers Get Massive Boost for Game 5
The Florida Panthers are on the verge of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season, with a chance of defending their title. As they sit ahead 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Panthers are getting a huge boost to their lineup in time for Game 5.
After missing Game 4, forward A.J. Greer and defenseman Niko Mikkola will return to the Panthers lineup. Star forward Sam Reinhart missed Games 3 and 4 and is ready to return for Game 5.
All three of Greer, Mikkola, and Reinhart missed Game 4, where the Hurricanes staved off a sweep by defeating the Panthers 3-0.
Greer is a depth role player for the Panthers who has appeared in 11 playoff games this year with two goals and an assist. The 2024-25 season is his first in Florida after bouncing around the league quite a bit the last few years.
Mikkola has appeared in 15 playoff games in this postseason with the Panthers, scoring three goals and two assists from the blue line. Mikkola was a key figure in the Panthers’ defensive corps last season on the way to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.
Reinhart is easily one of the most important players on the Panthers’ roster. He picked up 81 points (39G-42A) in 79 regular season games this year and didn’t slow down in the playoffs. In 14 games these playoffs, Reinhart has notched four goals and seven assists for 11 total points.
Heading into Game 5 with a chance to advance to the Cup Final, the Panthers are restocked and ready to put the Eastern Conference Final to rest.
