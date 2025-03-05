Devils HC Fined for Unprofessional Conduct
The latest paycheck for New Jersey Devils Head Coach Sheldon Keefe will be a bit lighter following the team's recent game. The NHL announced that they were fining Keefe for his actions during the Devils' contest against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Devils HC was fined $25,000 for what the league deemed "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials." Multiple NHL insiders including Chris Johnston shared the news of Keefe's financial penalty.
Keefe and the officials battled it out when the Devils and Golden Knights played. During the game, the team's top center, Jack Hughes, sustained an upper-body injury that forced him to exit. Following the play, Keefe was animated and fired up. The play resulted in no penalties, and the Devils' head coach was visibly upset. The officials ultimately assessed the Devils with a bench penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected Keefe from the game.
Post-game, Keefe was still hot. The coach viewed another play during the game as similar. When a Golden Knights forward was tied up in front of the net, the Devils were assessed a penalty. In Keefe's mind, the play that injured Hughes was identical and his explosion came out of the non-call on the play.
The good news for Keefe is the discipline ends with the fine. The team is now short-handed without superstar Jack Hughes. Missing their head coach as well would be quite the obstacle to overcome.
The Devils are marching towards the playoffs despite multiple setbacks. Their starting goalie, Jacob Markstrom, is healthy again and returned to action. They weathered the storm without him over the past few weeks, and now they must weather another kind of storm. Their offense is significantly worse without Hughes in the lineup. Will the Devils go after another forward before the Trade Deadline or stand pat waiting for Hughes' return. Whatever direction they go, Keefe would be wise to keep his opinions a little closer to the vest.
