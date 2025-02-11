Former Stars Forward Retires From NHL
A former Dallas Stars forward has announced his official retirement from the NHL. Following 16 NHL seasons, forward Loui Eriksson shared the announcement through his agency, CAA Hockey, in an Instagram post.
The former Stars forward finishes his NHL career with 1,050 games played over his 16 seasons. He collected 253 goals, 360 assists, and a total of 613 points. Eriksson also played in 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games and amassed six goals and eight assists in that span. The decision to retire was not an easy one for the 39-year-old Eriksson, has he expressed in his retirement announcement.
"It's time," he wrote. "After a year and a half of reflection, it's time to officially retire. Hockey has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I've had the highest of highs and lowest of lows, but at the end of the day, I'm so thankful for the memories that I'm bringing as I walk away from the game of hockey."
Eriksson was originally a second-round selection of the Stars in the 2003 NHL Draft, taking him 33rd overall. The Swedish-born forward broke into the NHL as a rookie a few years later and scored in his debut with the Stars, notching a goal against the Colorado Avalanche on October 4, 2006.
While a member of the Stars, he was one of the best scoring forwards in the league for a few years. Between the 2008 and 2012 campaigns, Eriksson was one of the team's top scorers. He recorded seasons of 39, 29, 27, and 26 goals, and finished with at least 63 points or better in four straight seasons. Eriksson thanked Dallas especially for the city and organization's impact on his career.
"A special thank you to the Dallas Stars organization for helping me as a young man transition into the life of an athlete in the states," he said. "For believing in me and giving me a chance to play in the NHL and making my dreams come true. The city of Dallas and the friends I crossed paths with through the years will forever have a special place in my heart."
Eriksson is also known for being a huge part of the trade that sent Tyler Seguin from the Boston Bruins to Dallas. During the summer of 2013, Eriksson along with several other pieces were shipped to Boston in return for Seguin.
