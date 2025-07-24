Former Top Penguins Draft Pick Signs in KHL
A former top draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins is continuing his hockey career in the KHL, the top Russian professional hockey league. Daniel Sprong, a veteran of 374 NHL games, signed a one-year deal to join CSKA Moscow for the upcoming season.
The Penguins drafted Sprong with the 46th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He made his debut that season with Pittsburgh, scoring two goals in 18 games before being returned to his junior team in the QMJHL. He wouldn't make his NHL return until the 2017-2018 campaign, scoring two goals and three points in eight games. The Pens traded him to the Anaheim Ducks in 2018 for defenseman Marcus Pettersson.
The trade began a series of transactions surrounding the former second-round pick. Sprong has played for multiple NHL teams in his career. In addition to the Ducks and Penguins, he's suited up for the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils. He's reached or exceeded 13 goals four separate times despite being bounced around the league.
Last season he split between the Kraken and the Devils after signing last summer with the Canucks. Vancouver shipped him back to Seattle in November of 2024, and the Kraken flipped him before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline to New Jersey. He played in 21 NHL contests, scoring one goal and adding two assists.
The best NHL season of Sprong's career came with the Kraken during the 2022-2023 campaign. Averaging just 11:45 minutes of ice time over 66 regular-season contests, he recorded 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points. Six of his goals and 14 of his total points came on the power play as well. In total, he's produced 87 goals and 79 assists for 166 points in 374 games.
