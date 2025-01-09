Kraken Forward Clears Waivers
It’s been a few years now, but Seattle Kraken forward Daniel Sprong is still struggling to hold down a regular role in the NHL. The Kraken placed Sprong on waivers, giving a chance for any team in the league to take him off their hands, but he slipped through without any claims.
Sprong was a key member of the Kraken during the 2022-23 season but has played for six different teams since making his NHL debut in 2015. He started the 2024-25 campaign as a member of the Vancouver Canucks, but the Kraken re-acquired Sprong in a trade in early November.
After just a couple of months, the Kraken may already be looking for a new option with Sprong. In 10 games during his Kraken reunion, Sprong scored just a goal and an assist and hasn’t been in the lineup since the new year.
In 19 total games in 2024-25, Sprong has two goals and three assists for five total points. Mostly utilized as a depth scorer, teams didn’t want to bite and give him another chance as he passed through waivers.
Over the course of his NHL career, Sprong has suited up with the Kraken, Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings. Most of his time has been spent with the Kraken, playing in 92 games in three different seasons.
In 363 total games played, Sprong has 87 goals and 77 assists for 164 total points. Originally a second-round draft pick (46th overall) of the Penguins in 2015, Sprong has never been able to nail down a regular or long-term role with a team.
With Sprong clearing waivers, the Kraken have the ability to freely move him to the American Hockey League. No moves have been officially announced.
