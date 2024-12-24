Four NHL Players Who Could Use Change of Scenery
The NHL is a strange league, one where talented players go from struggling with one organization to the point of not having a job to being a top player with another franchise within months. This season, we've seen examples of that yet again.
Kaapo Kakko went from the New York Rangers to the Seattle Kraken to give him a new opportunity. Philip Tomasino went from the Nashville Predators to the Pittsburgh Penguins and taken off, scoring four goals and five points in 12 games with Pittsburgh compared to one point in 11 games with the Preds. The same thing can be said for San Jose Sharks defenseman Timothy Liljegren, who went from healthy scratch with the Toronto Maple Leafs to skating 17 minutes a night with the Sharks.
Sometimes a change of scenery is exactly what a player needs to get going. With that in mind, let's take a look at four players who could use a fresh start with a new organization.
Mason McTavish - Anaheim Ducks
The former third overall pick is reaching a crossroads in Anaheim. He's posted 40+ points in back-to-back seasons, but the team seems to be focused on Leo Carlsson playing top-six minutes at whatever cost. That cost may be McTavish, as he will likely seek a larger role with a new organization if he doesn't get that shot with the Ducks ASAP.
Bobby Brink - Philadelphia Flyers
Another high draft pick falling out of favor with their current organization is Bobby Brink with the Philadelphia Flyers. The 24-year-old winger is averaging less than 13 minutes a night through the first 35 games and has just four goals.
It's a reverse of where his game was last season under head coach John Tortorella. Brink looked much improved down the stretch for the Flyers, and a lot of that credit was given to the head coach. Now he's playing less, shooting less often. and looks much less effective. With the Flyers still not making the organizational progress they had hoped, sending Brink out for a fresh start might be an easy choice before the season ends.
Hendrix Lapierre - Washington Capitals
This one might be a bit premature, but the former Capitals first-round pick is reaching the end of his rope in Washington. The 22-year-old is with the NHL club right now as a healthy scratch, and it's hard to envision how he will make his way into the lineup. Especially when the Caps are choosing to dress seven defenseman and 11 forwards instead of dressing Lapierre.
This season, he's yet to score a goal and has seven points in 26 games. Last season, he recorded eight goals and 14 assists in 51 games. The left-shot center is reminiscent of Dylan Holloway, now with the St. Louis Blues. He's a smart, yet not flashy, player who can definitely be utilized better. A change in scenery makes a ton of sense for Lapierre.
Ville Heinola - Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets keep winning, and they've done it with former 2019 first round pick Ville Heinola playing a minimal role and games. He's appeared in just nine NHL games this season and has not played more than 12 NHL games in a season since turning pro. The Jets have a flux of puck-moving defenders, which limits Heinola's opportunities. But he's also failed to take advantage of the ones he's received. A new organization could spark him into becoming an NHL regular, but with the Jets that is very unlikely to happen.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!