Holiday Wish List: Pacific Division
The Pacific Division is shaping up to be an exciting race. The Vegas Golden Knights lead the division as the holiday break approaches, but the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, and Calgary Flames all knocking on the door. With so much season left to play, let's take a look at each team's holiday wish list.
Vegas Golden Knights - A Healthy Lineup
The Golden Knights have a championship roster, but that will only remain true if they stay healthy. It's been a struggle for this team the past few seasons, but they have captain Mark Stone, center Jack Eichel, and defenders Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore all healthy and contributing. There isn't much more they need other than the continued health of their most important players.
Los Angeles Kings - Drew Doughty Returns Soon
The Kings would love another scorer or defenseman, but there's nothing this team wishes for more than the return of Drew Doughty. The former Norris Trophy winner fractured his ankle during the preseason, and the Kings would love to have their best defender back in the lineup. Especially as the team keeps pressing in the division standings, the need for a reliable and dependable defenseman grows and Doughty is the perfect fit.
Edmonton Oilers - Second Pairing, Right-Shot Defenseman
The Oilers are clicking, finally, as the holiday break approaches. What they need now is a second pairing defenseman, specifically a right-shot defender. Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, and Mattias Ekholm are a quality top three, but they need another righty to balance it out. It's a common need in the NHL, but that can't stop the Oilers from pursuing improvements.
Vancouver Canucks - Top-Four Defender
The Canucks have a loaded offense, but that can't be said of the defense. Aside from Quinn Hughes and Tyler Myers, they group doesn't impose any fear. Filip Hronek, the number three defender on the Canucks, is on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Calgary Flames - Left-Shot Defenseman
The Flames find themselves in the mix for a playoff spot, and could use some help on their blue line. Specifically, they could use a left-shot defender capable of playing 18 to 20 minutes per game. They have a pair of reliable right-handed defensemen in MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson, but the depth on the left side is much thinner. A minutes eating lefty would go a long way to helping this team make a postseason push
Seattle Kraken - Kaapo Kakko Resurgence
The Kraken took a calculated risk acquiring Kaapo Kakko for a pair of draft picks and defenseman Will Borgen. The hope is that he finds his game and takes the next step in a new organization. It’s way too early to tell, but the rest of this season is a huge challenge and opportunity for Kakko to revive his NHL career.
Anaheim Ducks - Goalie Trade Market Heats Up
The best thing that can happen for the Ducks at this point is the goalie market heats up and improves the return they get for goalie John Gibson. The team is increasing the likelihood of trading him with each passing week, and as the Trade Deadline creeps up the hope is that they can net a significant return
San Jose Sharks - Veteran Help
Rookie Macklin Celebrini is having an excellent first season in the NHL. Will Smith is taking his licks as he adjusts to the top professional league in the world but he's still on pace to finish with anywhere from 25 to 40 points as a 19-year-old. Goalie Yaroslav Askarov is continuing his development in the AHL, but has the inside track on being the long-term starter in San Jose.
What would help speed up their pursuit of a playoff team is a few veterans at different positions. One would be on the blue line, as the team has a lack of a top pairing NHL defenders. Another would be in the middle-six of their forward group. The team needs to insulate their young core and they'd benefit greatly from more winning veterans in the locker room.
