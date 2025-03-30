Penn State Looking to Make Program History in Frozen Four
Penn State University has a chance to make program history in its upcoming matchup against the University of Connecticut. The two squads meet in the Allentown Regional Final, with the winner earning a spot in the Frozen Four semi-finals against Boston University.
If Penn State can topple UConn, it will be the first time in program history that they reach the Frozen Four semi-finals. It would be a tremendous achievement for the university. A little over a decade ago, the school's hockey program was designated as a club-level sport. Now, it is one of the top teams in the NCAA, attracting legitimate NHL talent and vying for a national title.
They'll first have to overcome UConn, who are playing their best hockey. They defeated Quinnipiac 4-1 in their opening-round matchup and pose a difficult test for the Nittany Lions.
All eyes turn towards Penn State's superstar forward and Nashville Predators prospect, Aiden Fink. He recorded an assist in the team's first-round victory over the University of Maine, but was far from the team's best player in the contest. Maine focused on neutralizing him, and the plan was moderately successful. Going against UConn, the Hobey Baker top-10 finalist hopes to break out and dominate against the Huskies.
The problem that Maine discovered, and that could also be awaiting UConn, is that Penn State's offensive attack is varied and deep. The team's second line, led by skilled freshman Charlie Cerrato and sophomore Matt Dimarsico, was the stars of its opening-round victory. Cerrato recorded three assists, while Dimarsico netted two goals.
Similarly, the Nittany Lions received an excellent game from their bottom-six forwards. Winger Dane Dowiak came up huge with two goals of his own to help seal the game for Penn State.
It poses quite the defensive challenge for UConn. They can counter with an offense just as potent, however. Joey Muldowney is a goal scoring machine. He netted one against Quinnipiac, and that could spark a monster performance against PSU.
With both teams flying high and playing excellent hockey, this regional final should be epic. If Penn State can find another win, they will make program history and advance to their first Frozen Four semi-finals.
