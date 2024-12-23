Holiday Wish List: Metropolitan Division
The holiday break is here and each NHL team is ready for a few days off. With the roster freeze in effect until after the break, no trades or player movement can occur. But that isn't stopping each franchise from putting together their wish list for the rest of the season. Let's take a look at one of the toughest groups in the NHL, the Metropolitan Division, and what each team is wishing for this holiday season.
Carolina Hurricanes - Second Line Center
Jesper Kotkaniemi as the second line center in Carolina isn't the answer. He's a decent player, but not a second line center on a contending roster. Neither is captain Jordan Staal at this point of his career. The Canes need an improvement in their top-six, someone who has 20-goal and 30 assist capabilities. It's a hard piece to find and trade for, but it's the top of the Hurricanes' wish list.
New York Rangers - Braden Schneider's Rise Continues
Sending out Jacob Trouba created an issue for the Rangers: they need a new captain and another right-shot defender. Ideally, the next one they have is much less expensive than Trouba's contract. The team acquired righty Will Borgen in the trade for Kaapo Kakko, but he's not the same caliber of player that Trouba is. They have an undisputed top defender in Adam Fox, but another right-shot defenseman to shoulder more responsibility is a need.
Luckily, 23-year-old Braden Schneider is a righty already on the roster. The former first-round pick is in his fourth season with the Rangers, and he's now averaging the most ice-time of his professional career. If he can continue this rise, the Rangers will quickly move on from Trouba.
New York Islanders - Winger for Bo Horvat
The Islanders are struggling to move up the standings, and a winger for center Bo Horvat could help their struggling offense make up the difference. Since Horvat's arrived on Long Island, he's often paired with wingers that require him to drive the offense. The same thing is happening this year, as he's playing mostly with youngster Simon Holmstrom and rookie Maxim Tsyplakov. Both players have benefitted greatly from playing alongside Horvat, but giving him another winger that can create on his own or finish at a higher rate would make the Islanders a much more dangerous team.
New Jersey Devils - Upgrade Top Four Defense
The Devils have returned to prominence this season on the back of their new goalie and their incredible forward group. In a perfect world, they also have a better partner for defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Brendan Dillon and Jonas Siegenthaler are solid defenders, but someone who has a bit more skating skills would be an upgrade on their top pairing. They are already one of the best defensive teams in the league, but if they can lower Dillon's average ice-time from 18 minutes, they could have an even deeper and stronger defensive group.
Washington Capitals - A Healthy Alex Ovechkin
The Capitals are arguably the best team in the NHL and they've been maintaining that lead without their captain, Alex Ovechkin. The NHL's greatest goal scorer ever is so close to coming back from a broken leg, and the Caps need him healthy the rest of the way. Not only will that give him a chance to eclipse Wayne Gretzky's goal scoring record, it will also give the Caps their best chance at a Stanley Cup in six years.
Pittsburgh Penguins - A Trade for Marcus Pettersson
Pending free agent defenseman Marcus Pettersson is the Penguins' best trade chip this year. There's multiple teams showing interest in the 28-year-old and that should only increase as the Trade Deadline nears. He's currently injured, which could put a damper on the team's trade plans, but when he returns the bidding war should continue.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!