Report: Canucks Likely to Trade J.T. Miller
All eyes have been on the Vancouver Canucks since the reported feud between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson turned into trade rumors. Things have gotten to a point where the Canucks don’t have much choice but to trade one or both of Miller and Pettersson.
Pettersson would seem like the easier player to move because he doesn’t carry any trade protections in his newly signed contract and the Canucks are apparently “serious” about moving him. The dollar amount stapled to Pettersson’s deal, however, does make him a tough sell.
Pettersson is in the first year of an eight-year contract that earns him $11.6 million against the salary cap.
With Pettersson’s deal being a hard one for many teams to take on, there is reason to believe Miller might be the most likely one to get dealt.
“As Vancouver continues to work through their options, according to the sources I talk to,” Chris Johnston said on TSN’s Insider Trading. “There is a sense league-wide that J.T. Miller is the more likely of the two players to be moved.”
Miller is also signed to a long-term contract, but at a lower price tag. Signed through 2030, Miller makes $8 million against the salary cap. One big obstacle, however, is Miller’s full no-move clause.
Only Miller can approve where he goes and if he goes anywhere outside of Vancouver. The New York Rangers have emerged as an option, but the Canucks reportedly turned down their offer.
“None of this has been his idea,” Johnston said. “You talk about it being tough on the players and the people involved. I think the teams that have been around this have a sense that if it’s the right situation, he’s likely to move on.”
While numerous trades are expected before the deadline in early March, it would appear everyone is waiting for the Canucks to make their decision with Pettersson and Miller. Both seem to have their own level of interest around the league, and both have seen a pretty high likelihood that they’re the ones being moved on from.
The Canucks don’t have an easy path forward, but they’re going to have to make a decision, not only for themselves, but so the rest of the league can get on with their moves.
