Capitals Goalie Named First Star of Week
The Washington Capitals are continuing to build on their lead in the Metropolitan Division. Arguably the top team in the NHL currently, the team is a top Stanley Cup contender as the NHL Trade Deadline is just a few weeks away.
Thankfully for the Capitals, they have a deep lineup and impressive goaltending. No net minder has been more impressive recently as Logan Thompson, playing his first season with the Caps. The former Vegas Golden Knights goalie was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending January 19th.
It was an easy choice given Thompson's performance. Over three starts during the week ending January 19th, he went 3-0-0, allowing just one goal with two shutouts. He stopped all 19 shots to stonewall the Anaheim Ducks and then followed that up with a 24-save shutout against the Ottawa Senators. His shutout streak lasted a total of 198 minutes and 22 seconds of game time before the Pittsburgh Penguins scored the lone goal on him during the third period of a 4-1 victory. NHL's Public Relations discussed the historic week Thompson had in their press release for the Three Stars.
"Only two goaltenders in franchise history have recorded longer shutout sequences: Pat Riggin (Jan. 27 – Feb. 3, 1984: 203:52) and Jim Carey (March 26-31, 1996: 200:04)," NHL PR wrote. "The 27-year-old Thompson, who was acquired by Washington during the offseason, is 21-2-3 through 26 total games this season. Just two goaltenders in League history have earned more victories through their first 26 appearances of any campaign."
The Capitals are riding high in front of their goaltender. The Caps currently sit first in the Metropolitan Division, Eastern Conference, and entire NHL standings. With a 31-10-5 record, things in Washington are upbeat, optimistic, and ambitious as they set their sights on the 2025 Stanley Cup.
