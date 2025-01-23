Hurricanes Ready to Make Move
The Carolina Hurricanes took down the Dallas Stars on Tuesday to earn their third-straight victory and extend their season record to 29-16-3. It also moved the team into second place in the Metropolitan Division and within eight points of the division-leading Washington Capitals.
With the Hurricanes playing extremely well of late, including a 6-3-1 record in their last 10, the Canes are firmly in the Stanley Cup contender category once again. The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is just over a month away, and with the Canes on the prowl once again, the rumors are mounting.
On a recent written edition of 32 Thoughts by Elliotte Friedman, he identified the Hurricanes as a team to watch. He referred to them as active on the trade market, suggesting a move could be coming soon.
"Team to watch: Carolina," he wrote. "They are active, ready to pounce."
Friedman didn't get into any specific players or teams that the Canes might be chatting with, but the sentiment is clear: the Hurricanes are seeking upgrades once again with the deadline approaching.
The latest rumors surrounding the Canes are involving maligned Vancouver Canucks star JT Miller. The smoke is quickly turning to fire in Vancouver, and a trade feels more and more likely as the deadline nears. The Hurricanes make sense as a potential landing spot, but other teams like the New York Rangers and Utah Hockey Club have also been linked to Miller recently.
This isn't the first time the Hurricanes have been involved in trade rumors. The team has been tied to multiple goalies in the NHL this season as they navigated injuries to veteran starter Frederik Andersen. Earlier in the year, there were multiple reports that tied Carolina to Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson. Nothing has materialized thus far, but they continue to be a destination floated around regarding goalies and all available names.
