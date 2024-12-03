Jeff Marek Returns to Hockey Coverage With Amateur Spotlight
The NHL world has been clamoring for the return of analyst Jeff Marek since his departure from Sportsnet after the 2024 NHL Draft. After a bit of time away, the clamoring can end as the former co-host of 32 Thoughts is back with a new show and weekly blog for The Nation Network and The Daily Faceoff
The network announced the launch of The Sheet, hosted by Jeff Marek. The show will feature daily hockey coverage from the NHL to junior and amateur hockey. The press release for the new show provided the following brief description for what to expect.
"The Sheet will dive into the latest news, top stories, rumors, emerging players, trends, and game insights across all tiers of hockey - including the NHL, PWHL, IIHF, and junior hockey - offering a comprehensive view of the sport."
The big thing that stands out about The Sheet is the emphasis on junior and amateur hockey. Especially with all of the news surrounding the NCAA granting CHL players eligibility, the entire landscape of amateur hockey is changing rapidly.
This is something Marek has been covering since the beginning and will continue to provide a close eye on, through both the new podcast and blog through The Daily Faceoff. Breakaway On SI reached out to Marek with the launch of his new show, and Marek shared his excitement to bring a new focus to junior hockey.
"Junior hockey has always been a love of mine, maybe even my first hockey love going back to my dad taking me to Toronto Marlboros games at Maple Leaf Gardens," Marek said. "Everywhere I’ve worked I’ve covered junior and that won’t change. What will change and has changed is the junior landscape with the recent NCAA ruling. That has added a dynamic and level of interest among hockey fans that jumps of the junior page and into the mainstream hockey conversation. I’ve been all over this story from the get-go and that will continue on The Sheet, both the show and blog."
It's that passion for the game that had so many fans eager to know his next move. But after things with Sportsnet ended, there was concern that he would not return to the hockey media scene. Breakaway On SI asked Mr. Marek if has was ever hesitant to jump into another opportunity, but he declined. Instead, he spoke about his passion for the game of hockey and how getting another chance to cover the sport he loves was always part of the plan.
"Not at all. I was always going to try to find a fit," he said. "Look, I still love the grind of covering hockey every day. NHL, PWHL, CHL, NCAA, AHL, Europe, all of it. I love it. Hockey has been my main passion my entire life, I had no plans to halt. And thankfully I found a fit with The Nation Network who are allowing me to do all of it."
