Rookie Forward Aiming for Spot on Blues' Roster
Right wing Justin Carbonneau was the No. 19 overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft for the St. Louis Blues.
As expected, he has since earned an invite to the Blues' development camp and has a determined mindset to make their league roster as soon as possible. Carbonneau has had this eagerness since he heard his name called at the Peacock Theater, but it's been reported that these feelings have only deepened since his arrival in St. Louis. After meeting the staff and truly taking it in that he's a part of the Blues' franchise, Carbonneau has realized he has everything he needs in order to reach the next level of play.
Carbonneau recently said in an exclusive to RG.com that he is exploring the possibilities surrounding making the Blues' roster quicker than normal.
“After the World Junior Summer Showcase, I went back to St. Louis where I met with Jim Montgomery and the rest of the coaching staff,” said Carbonneau to Marco D'Amico of RG.com. “We discussed team strategies and expectations for me, and we also spoke about possible opportunities to crack the roster."
Carbonneau is an 18 year old who is known for being on the ice as he blends physical play with a high skill level. It was this style of play that allowed him to finish second in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 89 points and tie for second with 46 goals in 62 games with Blainville-Boisbriand this most recent season.
Scouts have also previously pointed out that the 6'1", 191 pound player has a high hockey IQ and has the unique ability to envision offensive plays with a shoot-first mentality.
“I want to show that I can be played in all situations and that’s a necessity to be ready to crack an NHL roster,” said Carbonneau on the possibility of an entry-level contract. “ I need to work to show I can be trust and bring value to my teammates.”
Carbonneau also possesses a good release that is paired alongside a heavy shot. He's been categorized as an agile skater who also delivers hard hits when necessary.
With this skill set in mind and the way he's determined to prove himself, there's no reason why St. Louis fans shouldn't expect to see Carbonneau's debut sooner rather than later.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!