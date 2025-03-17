Jets Receive Ringing Endorsement From Former All-Star
The Winnipeg Jets are one of the top teams in the NHL this season and are in line to win the Central Division title. Leading the Western Conference standings, they also have an excellent chance of capturing the first Stanley Cup in organization history.
Since the Jets returned to the NHL, they've surpassed the standard set by their predecessor, the Atlanta Thrashers. The Jets have been a top team in their conference for nearly a decade, and according to former Thrashers captain Ilya Kovalchuk, the organization has grown leaps and bounds since arriving in Winnipeg.
He recently spoke with RG's Head of News Department, Sergey Demidov, and gave a ringing endorsement of management and the current team. He praised management's ability to turn the franchise into a desired destination for top talent and credited the hometown crowd for their part in reshaping the team.
"Management has changed," he said. "And players actually want to go there now. The atmosphere at their arena is incredible."
Management has also made the Jets a winning roster, something the Thrashers struggled with. When Kovalchuk was captain, he watched elite player after elite player traded away or signed elsewhere in free agency. Eventually, he grew disgruntled and sought a trade that shipped him to the New Jersey Devils, where he finished his first tenure in the NHL.
That's changed, according to Kovalchuk. He applauded their current roster composition and multiple positions, including goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
“Now, they’ve got an elite goalie, a deep top-nine forward group, and a strong power play," he said. "This isn’t the old Atlanta Thrashers franchise anymore — it’s a whole new identity.”
The endorsement from Kovalchuk is a glowing one. The Jets' team is trying to take the next steps in the posteason, and hopefully this improved roster and management group has done enough to go on a long playoff run this season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!