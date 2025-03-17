Flyers Playoff Odds Hit Zero
The Philadelphia Flyers were the surprise of the NHL in 2023-24, staying well within the Stanley Cup Playoff race for most of the season. Playing well over expectations last year, it was tough to predict what was coming from the Flyers in 2024-25.
With 14 games remaining, the Flyers aren’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but the odds couldn’t get longer. According to moneypuck.com, the Flyers officially have a 0% chance of making the playoffs.
Currently sitting in dead last in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers have a 28-32-8 record for 64 standings points.
The rival Pittsburgh Penguins recently overtook the Flyers in the standings thanks to a four-game winning streak, making the road that much harder for Philadelphia.
Recent weeks have shown the clear path the Flyers are on, however, with multiple key pieces of the roster being traded away before the deadline. Forward Scott Laughton was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs while Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost were sent to the Calgary Flames.
The Flyers looked to bolster their future with draft picks and 21-year-old Nikita Grebenkin coming to Philadelphia in return.
A recent skid from the Flyers is likely what sucked away the last of their playoff hopes. Since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Flyers have gone 4-6-1 while not being far removed from a five-game losing streak.
Two of their four wins came in a shootout, not helping the cause of regulation wins.
The Flyers have been outscored 40-30 since the return, and their schedule ahead isn’t getting much easier.
Travis Konecny leads the Flyers in points with 65 (22G-43A) while rookie sensation Matvei Michkov has been keeping his name alive in the Calder Trophy race as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. In 66 games played, he has 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 total points.
The Flyers join the Penguins and Buffalo Sabres as the only teams in the East to see their playoff odds hit 0%. A miracle run out of the basement and back into the fight isn’t impossible, but it’s an extreme longshot at this point.
