Penguins Forward Continues to Boost Trade Value
The Pittsburgh Penguins are staring down what is likely to be their third straight season without a playoff appearance. Despite having the aspirations of a Stanley Cup contender, the Penguins just don’t have what it takes to compete in the postseason.
With losses mounting, but certain faces playing well, the Penguins are likely set to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. One name that has gained some attention is forward Rickard Rakell.
Breakaway On SI has been told that Rakell will likely be moved before the deadline, and he’s done a great job of boosting his trade stock.
In 31 games played, Rakell leads the Penguins in goals with 13 and has tacked on nine assists for 22 total points. He’s on pace for 34 goals, which would tie a career high, and represent a complete rebound from the 2023-24 season.
It took Rakell 20 games to score his first of the season last year, and he finished with 15 in 70 games played. He’s already sniffing last year’s total with plenty of season ahead of him.
Rakell struggled last year, but is hitting a new stride in 2024-25. This newfound production should make him an attractive piece on the trade block. Even if his contract still has a few years left, teams who need some extra goal scoring as the hunt for the playoffs heats up should take a hard look at Rakell.
At $5 million annually until 2028, Rakell is one of the higher-paid forwards on the Penguins' roster. It may seem steep for now, but the salary cap is projected to see a significant increase in the next few years, making $5 million all the more affordable.
It doesn’t seem likely the Penguins will turn their season around, making selling a huge possibility. If Rakell can keep up his pace, he will not only become a valuable piece on the trade market, but the Penguins should get a great deal in return.
