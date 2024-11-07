Capitals Goalie In Team Canada Conversation
Team Canada doesn’t have a ton of outstanding options when it comes to goaltending at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, but the Washington Capitals might have exactly what they need. Logan Thompson is in his first season with the Capitals after being traded on draft day by the Vegas Golden Knights, and he’s yet to lose a game.
Thompson has been given six starts by the Capitals and holds a perfect 6-0-0 record. He’s yet to have a shutout and has allowed at least two goals per game, but he’s keeping his team in every contest and is a big reason for the Capitals hot start.
With a .903 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average, Thompson has helped push the Capitals to a 9-3-0 record, good for second in the Metropolitan Division.
According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, it’s this hot start that has put Thompson on the map for Team Canada.
Heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off, no one is certain who Team Canada will have between the pipes. Plenty of options have been thrown around, but none stand out as show-stealing goalies.
Sam Montembeault, Darcy Kuemper, Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, and Stuart Skinner have all been in the conversation, and only Binnington has a save percentage above .900. Binnington’s .904 is just barely above Thompson’s .903.
Thompson and Hill both lead Canadian goalies with six wins to start the 2024-25 season.
Weekes also noted that beyond the consideration for Team Canada, this is a contract year for Thompson, and he’s playing for a huge pay day this offseason. At the age of 27, he’s in the prime of his career and is proving to have what it takes to lead an NHL team as a full-time starter.
An All-Star during the 2022-23 Golden Knights Stanley Cup-winning season, Thompson has played 109 career games and holds a 62-32-11 record. He didn’t play any playoff games during their Cup run that year, but he led the team in regular season starts (36) and minutes played (2,171:22).
The 2024-25 season is a big one for Thompson. He can earn a hefty new deal as an NHL starter and maybe even represent his country in the league’s return to international play.
