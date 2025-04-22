Canucks' Organization Crashing and Burning
I couldn't help but chuckle when the Vancouver Canucks' management duo shared that head coach Rick Tocchet's club option would not be exercised. Instead, Canucks' President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford stated the organization prefers to work out an extension.
The Canucks have shown their hand. Now, they need their head coach to come to the table and negotiate. But Rutherford's quote stood out as particularly humorous.
"I would suspect sometime this week, he'll have a decision."
You know what a winning coach doesn't need long to contemplate? If the organization he's at is worth his time.
While Tocchet mulls over how much money he can try to leverage out of Vancouver, the writing is on the wall. There are multiple other openings in the NHL with better upside potential, namely organizations like the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Boston Bruins.
Each of those organizations has a better shot at the Stanley Cup over the next five years than the Canucks. It may not be a nice statement, but it's the reality.
Try as hard as Rutherford, Tocchet, and current general manager Patrik Allvin have, the Canucks aren't at a championship level. Their captain, Quinn Hughes, may not want to be with the organization long term. Their top forward, Elias Pettersson, was criticized by management for his lack of preparation for the season. A former 40-goal scorer, Brock Boeser, is likely departing the club via free agency once the playoffs conclude. They have a huge question mark over their goaltending position. And to make matters worse, there isn't a player waiting in the wings to lead the franchise back to contention.
The organization is crashing and burning. Whether management wants to admit it or act accordingly is a separate issue. The fact of the matter is that this roster has worsened over the past season and will likely decrease in talent again this summer, with very limited resources to replenish the lost skills.
It's no wonder that Tocchet is mulling over his options. It's also no coincidence that his name continues to be tied to opened coaching positions. It's because the Canucks are trending towards troubling times, and their head coach might not want to go down with the ship.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!