Canadiens Youngster To Miss Time After Car Accident
One of the brightest young faces on the Montreal Canadiens will be out of the lineup following an accident in Utah. The Canadiens announced that 23-year-old forward Emil Heineman was involved in a traffic accident as a pedestrian.
The Canadiens state that Heineman will be out of the lineup for at least three to four weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury.
Heineman is in the midst of his first full season at the NHL level, appearing in 41 of the Canadiens’ 42 games played this season. In his 41 games played, Heineman has scored 10 goals and picked up seven assists for 17 total points.
Heineman has been playing on the Canadiens’ fourth line with Jake Evans and Joel Armia. All three forwards are having great years offensively, despite their spots in the lineup.
The Canadiens have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2024-25 season as their young core is starting to find a successful stride. Through 42 games, they hold a 20-18-4 record and have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL as of late.
In their last 10 games played, the Canadiens hold a 7-2-1 record and find themselves on the cusp of an Eastern Conference wild card spot.
Heineman has played a role in getting the Canadiens to where they are at this point of the season, and he’ll be missed while he’s out of the lineup.
This is the second auto accident an NHL player has been involved in in recent days. Pittsburgh Penguins forward Michael Bunting was in an accident ahead of the Penguins' Sunday matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!