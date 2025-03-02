Key Canucks Forward Turned Down Massive Extension
With the NHL’s trade deadline looming, the Vancouver Canucks must come to a decision regarding pending unrestricted free agent forward Brock Boeser. Playing in the final year of his contract, the Canucks 28-year-old forward might be finding greener pastures if a new contract isn’t worked out.
The Canucks would like to keep Boeser around for the foreseeable future, but the negotiations might get tough. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Canucks offered Boeser a five-year contract extension that would earn him $8 million annually.
“The Canucks put a 5-year, $40 million offer on the table, but Boeser is looking for more term in this slow-moving game of ‘chicken.’” Seravalli writes. “Expect it to heat up this week. The Canucks essentially dared him to go out and replicate his 40-goal season. He’s on track for 28 with seven games missed due to injury, which is close to his career average.”
Boeser currently makes $6.65 million against the salary cap and would be one of the youngest players to hit free agency if talks continue to be rocky.
The main sticking point for Boeser appears to be the length of the contract. The Canucks offered up five years, but Boeser wants stability and could be looking for at least six years.
Boeser told Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre that there’s a growing level of frustration with the situation.
“I feel like I am a pretty loyal guy, and I feel like that should speak for itself,” Boeser said. “But it’s a business, and that’s just how things operate… It’s actually frustrating that nothing has gotten done.”
The relationship between Boeser and the Canucks might be on thin ice, and it’s up to the team to decide what direction everything is heading.
On one hand, they want to keep Boeser around as the Canucks look to crawl their way back as a consistent face in the postseason. On another, if they can’t afford his ask, Boeser could fetch them quite a bit on the trade market.
Even if Boeser is still in Vancouver after the deadline, there is the possible threat of losing him for nothing to free agency.
The Canucks are running out of time to make a decision with the trade deadline under a week away.
