Kings Goalie Excelling Since Return from IR
The Los Angeles Kings started 2025 with a 3-0 victory over a very dangerous New Jersey Devils team. The win was another quality start for Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper. It continues his hot streak since he's returned from a month-long injury absence.
The Kings are relying on Kuemper to lead this team into the postseason, and so far he's living up to the expectations. Since returning at the beginning of December, the Kings have won five of his last seven starts and earned at least a point for his team in every appearance.
Kuemper is having an excellent season back in Los Angeles after the team acquired him in a swap with the Washington Capitals over the summer. His play to start the 2024-2025 campaign earned him serious consideration for Team Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Despite being snubbed from the roster, he's been among the best in the league when healthy for the Kings. He's compiled a 9-2-5 record with a 2.43 goals against average and a save percentage of .910.
One aspect of the 34-year-old's game that sticks out this season is his ability to limit the damage. He isn't the most athletic goalie, but he makes up for it with his intelligence and experience. With the exception of one disastrous start where he allowed eight goals at the beginning of the year, he's allowed three goals or less in 16 starts this season. He might not make every save, but he's proving that he can make the important stops when the team needs him the most. It's exactly what a playoff hopeful team needs, a net minder who can bail them out when they're in need and steady enough to manage the rest of the time.
The Kings are building their case as a playoff contender this year. The Western Conference is jam-packed with talented Stanley Cup hopefuls, but with the continued excellence of Darcy Kuemper and the rest of the team producing, the Kings continue to show they are one of the best teams in the NHL this year.
