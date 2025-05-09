Former Oilers GM Linked to Kings Opening
The Los Angeles Kings are one of the two NHL teams on the hunt for a new general manager to lead their front office, and a familiar foe might be at the top of their list. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, former Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland is emerging as a possibility for the Kings.
In each of the last four postseasons, the Kings and Oilers have squared off in the opening round. Holland was in charge of the Oilers as president and general manager for the first three of the four meetings. The Oilers went on to win all four.
“One of the names that’s starting to circulate a little bit right now for the Kings is Ken Holland,” Friedman said. “I’ve heard Holland’s name with the Kings, and if they go external, he may have a shot here.”
Friedman went on to mention that nothing is certain in Los Angeles and an internal hire is still possible, but the Hockey Hall of Famer is in the mix.
“This is a developing situation,” Friedman said. “Still trying to figure out where the Kings are going here, but I’ve heard Holland’s name.”
Holland left the Oilers following their Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final less than a year ago and spent the 2024-25 season as a consultant with the NHL.
Most recently, Holland’s name was tied to the New York Islanders after they parted ways with Lou Lamoriello. Holland wasn’t in the running on Long Island for long as it already appears the Islanders will go in a different direction for their next general manager hire.
Other names like Marc Bergevin were momentarily in the mix for the Kings’ opening.
The Kings and Islanders are the only two teams searching for a new front office boss and have a solid list of names to choose from. A Hall of Famer like Holland is sure to gain a ton of attention from both Los Angeles and New York.
