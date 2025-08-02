Kings Re-Sign Scoring Winger
The Los Angeles Kings and restricted free agent Alex Laferriere ended their summer-long negotiation. The scoring winger and the Kings agreed to a new deal that will keep the still improving forward with the organization for the next few seasons.
The Kings agreed to a three-year contract with Laferriere. His new deal is worth a total of $12.3 million and will carry an average annual value of $4.1 million. League insider Frank Seravalli was first on the signing and shared the details via his X account.
Laferriere is coming off a breakout 2024-2025 campaign, marking exactly the type of progression that the Kings wanted to see him take in year two in the NHL. As a rookie during the 2023-2024 season, he recorded 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points in 81 games. He followed that up with 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 77 games, a 19-point improvement from year one.
This deal makes Laferriere the eight-highest paid forward in Los Angeles. It’s a middle of the road salary for him, but this is a bridge deal that could catapult him even further. He’s set to play a middle-six role once again this upcoming season, and if he can continue improving he should exceed the 20-goal and 50-point mark in his third NHL campaign. In 158 total NHL games, he has 31 goals and 34 assists for 65 points.
The Kings are counting on that progression to help the team take the next step. The organization has suffered four consecutive first round playoff eliminations at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. Seeking any way to overcome this gigantic hurdle, keeping the 23-year-old winger around for the next three years is a great step toward accomplishing that goal.
