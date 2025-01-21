Kings Offense Runs Dry in Recent Slump
The Los Angeles Kings mustered up a single goal in their most recent loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 5-1 defeat was the team's second straight and fourth in their last five games. It's the makings of a temporary slump for the Kings who have been one of the NHL's most impressive teams so far this season.
The biggest issue for the Kings during this rough patch is their offense, or perhaps more accurately, their lack of it. Over the last five games, they have scored one goal three times and two goals in another game. Simply put, the offense isn't there over the last week and a half and it's costing the team points at a critical juncture of the season.
A few players in particular have gone ice cold and need to get back on track. Winger Kevin Fiala has one goal in the last five games. Alex Laferriere, the team's second-leading goal scorer has no goals and zero points over the last five as well. Rookie defender Brandt Clarke, one of the most impressive first-year players in the NHL, has just one assist over this stretch. The rare spurts of offense that are happening for LA are coming from their top two players, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. Everyone else is struggling to produce.
What makes it even more disappointing is the timing. The Pacific Division is up for grabs as the Vegas Golden Knights are 4-5-1 over their last 10 and seem on the verge of dropping their division lead to the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings could have been right there as well, but instead find themselves seven points out of first place in the Pacific.
The offensive production has been a catalyst for the Kings' success this season, and they need to get back to it in order to snap this skid. If they do, they can easily get back on track and make an effort to claim the Pacific Division.
