Kings Forward Faces Hearing After Dangerous Hit
It seemed a foregone conclusion for the Los Angeles Kings after forward Tanner Jeannot delivered a dangerous hit in their game against the Vancouver Canucks. Jeannot crunched forward Brock Boeser with an illegal check that seemed to make contact solely with Boeser's head.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety quickly responded to the actions of the Kings' forward. In an unsurprising move, they shared that Jeannot will have a hearing for the check. The Department announced the update via their X account.
The decision to have a hearing with Jeannot indicates that he could be facing a decent suspension. Ordinarily, a phone call is the first level of action taken during a questionable play or hit. But according to the Department of Player Safety's guidelines, an in-person hearing is required when the questioned incident could lead to a suspension of six games or longer.
"If the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more," the rules state. "The offending Player is offered the opportunity to an in-person hearing. In this case, the Player remains suspended until the hearing takes place. If the Player waives his right to an in-person hearing, the hearing will be conducted by phone.
Jeannot is likely looking at six games or more after his hearing. It will be a big loss, as the Kings are one of the better teams in the NHL to start the campaign.
This is Jeannot's first season in Los Angeles. Previously playing time with the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning, he signed a two-year deal with the Kings this past summer.
He's appeared in all 15 games of the season with the Kings this year, playing mostly in a fourth-line role. The gritty and physical winger has one goal and one assist so far while averaging 10:28 minutes of ice-time.
