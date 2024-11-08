Insider Hints at Salary for Rangers' Igor Shesterkin
The New York Rangers just got swatted by the Buffalo Sabres 6-1, but there might be some huge news coming soon. Superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin is eligible for a contract extension with the Rangers, and one insider hinted at something that might catch a lot of eyes.
ESPN’s Kevin Weekes is a former goalie in the NHL and often breaks news regarding the league’s goalies, and he’s been keeping a close watch of the Rangers. Weekes recently tweeted a photo of the New York City skyline with no context other than an eyes emoji and “$11.5M?”
Nothing confirmed from anyone and all speculation at the moment, but this could easily be Weekes subliminally saying that Shesterkin is nearing a deal that will earn him $11.5 million annually.
Weekes previously reported that Shesterkin rejected an eight-year deal worth $11 million annually, a deal that would already make him the highest paid goalie in NHL history. The previous record was penned by Montreal Canadiens long-time netminder Carey Price at $10.5 million.
Turning down what was already set to be the biggest deal ever signed by an NHL goalie really put the ball in the Rangers court. Shesterkin has his eyes on a huge payday and just by looking at his career numbers, he’s worth every penny.
Before the meeting with the Sabres, Shesterkin held a career record of 141-61-18 with a .921 save percentage and 2.42 goals against average. He’s always in consideration for the Vezina Trophy, and was voted as the winner in 2021-22.
Throughout the course of the negotiations, many have suggested that Shesterkin is not only aiming to be the highest-paid goalie in the NHL, but also the highest-paid player on the Rangers roster.
Forward Artemi Panarin currently has the highest salary in New York with an average annual value of $11,642,857. That’s a touch higher than where Weekes is hinting, but everything is still yet to be made official.
The Rangers knew they were going to have to fork over a ton of cash to keep Shesterkin around, and they’ve proven willing to do whatever it takes. When it’s all said and done, it seems like Shesterkin will be the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.
