Depth Forward Thriving With Hurricanes
Mark Jankowski was a last-minute trade deadline addition for the Carolina Hurricanes. In return, the Canes sent the Nashville Predators a fifth-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and Carolina added a respected depth forward for their stretch run.
The Hurricanes made the deal to give the team insurance at the forward position. In a market that favored sellers, Carolina was able to hang onto their best assets while improving the roster.
The Canes didn't anticipate that Jankowski would come in and explode offensively. The 30-year-old centerman has recorded four goals in four contests since joining the team, matching the same total he produced in 41 games with the Predators.
Now, with 45 games played, he's elevated his season totals to eight goals and five assists for 13 points. He's gone from an extra forward to a threat on the fourth line in very little time.
The Hurricanes shut out the Philadelphia Flyers in a recent contest, and Jankowski stood out during the victory. His skating impressed, and his style has been an excellent fit in Carolina's counter-rush style. His first goal resulted from quickly getting to the front of the net and being ready for a rebound.
The second goal was another example of his acceleration paying off. Jankowski won a foot race to a loose puck and swung in for an offensive chance. A little puck luck helped, as he sent another past the Flyers goalie, but his quickness was the biggest piece of that goal.
Jankowski's performance is another example of players overachieving in the Hurricanes system. Players like Jack Roslovic, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Eric Robinson are all producing above expected this season. Their latest deadline addition is now finding a groove, and the Hurricanes are hoping Jankowski can continue this impressive stretch as the team pushes towards the postseason.
