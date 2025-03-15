Rising Kings Forward Fueling Team's Winning Streak
The Los Angeles Kings are going for their fifth-straight victory in a matchup against the Nashville Predators. It's been an impressive improvement from the team, who were criticized for not adding more offensive upgrades to their team at the deadline.
The Kings offense is clicking and so is rising forward Quinton Byfield. The organization held off on adding another top-six forward precisely because of the latent offensive outburst from their young forward.
Byfield's responded by scoring a goal in five straight games, the longest such streak of his brief NHL career. It's raised his season totals to 16 goals, 23 assists and 39 points in 64 games.
The streak has put him back on the offensive pace he established last season. In his first full campaign with the Kings, he netted 20 goals and 55 points in 80 games.
That led the organization to sign him to a new five-year contract extension. He struggled in the first half ot this season to meet the sky-high expectations, but that's a thing of the past as he continues scoring.
As a result, the Kings have four wins in a row. They shutout the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals, staggered the New York Islanders in a 4-1 victory, and edged out the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues in one-goal games.
Now, the Kings meet the Nashville Predators. Their season series is even at 1-1 and both teams are looking to claim the rubber match. Byfield is looking to score a goal for the sixth-straight contest.
More importantly, he's looking to continue this impressive play. His scoring streak is grabbing the headlines, but his 200-foot game is elite right now. It's the reason why so many predicted he would make Team Canada with a better start to this season. He's dominant with the puck on his stick, but he's also an excellent defensive presence, and it's made a huge difference as the Kings hit their stride at an excellent time.
