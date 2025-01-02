Key Penguins Forward Gets Back on Track
The first half of the 2024-25 season has been largely forgettable for Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Drew O'Connor. Following a hot start scoring three goals in six games, he went over two full months without scoring a goal.
That stretch came to a merciful end this week when O'Connor collected two goals in the Penguins' 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on New Year's Eve. He nearly added a few more throughout the game, totaling a team-high four shots on goal.
It may seem like a small consolation, but getting the New Jersey native back on track could do more moving forward than the two standings points that were up for grabs that night.
Expectations had risen significantly for the 26-year-old winger following his strong play at the end of last season. He finished the year scoring 12 points (7G-5A) in the final 18 games, playing primarily next to Sidney Crosby, and set new career highs in goals (16), assists (17), and points (33).
O'Connor's 30+ game goal drought may have diminished his trade stock, he will be an unrestricted free agent following this season, and his standing with the fanbase. However, his importance to the team remains immense.
The Penguins have received scoring contributions from every corner of the lineup but have failed to find a consistent scoring threat outside their top forwards. Crosby, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell have accounted for 35% of the Penguins' total goals.
Something has clicked between O'Connor and his new linemates, Cody Glass and Phil Tomasino. At 5v5, they've nearly doubled up opponents in shot attempts (22-13) and shots on goal (11-6) in 22 minutes of ice time. O'Connor's first tally in Detroit remains the only goal scored on either side while that line has been on the ice.
The Penguins remain in the mushy middle of the Eastern Conference. O'Connor reverting to his form from late last season is high on the list of ways they can continue climbing back into playoff contention as the calendar flips to 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!