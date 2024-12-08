2025 NHL Draft Prospect Rapidly Climbing Rankings
Before this season began, there was a clear and consensus top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. American-born centerman James Hagens, currently playing at Boston College in the NCAA, was viewed as the de facto top player available.
Three months later, and the top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft is now a race between multiple players. One in particular is rising rapidly, and after some impressive performances on a larger stage, defenseman Matthew Schaefer is putting his stake in for the No. 1 pick come next summer.
Schaefer began the 2024-2025 campaign as a top-10 prospect after having a decent season in the Ontario Hockey League. The tools have long been identified: he's the best skater in the upcoming draft class and has the hands and vision to be a point-collecting defender in the NHL. The question has been whether or not he can consistently produce in his draft season.
But standing out at the CHL vs. United States Prospects Challenge and now being selected to Team Canada's preliminary roster for the 2025 World Junior Championship, Schaefer's rapidly shot up the rankings and is on the verge of overtaking Hagens. If he makes the final roster for Canada, it could be what propels him to that undisputed top spot. According to one anonymous scout who spoke with Daria Tuboltseva of RG.org, all eyes are on Schaefer over the coming weeks.
"He could have a bad camp and fail to make the team," the source said. "But it won’t be surprising if he finds his way on the team as an under-ager. Schaefer making this team and beating out two like-minded defensemen who are a year older and already top-ten picks would say a lot about his ceiling."
The source is referring to Schaefer's inclusion on the preliminary roster over the likes of 2024 first-round picks Zayn Parekh of the Calgary Flames (who was added to the camp roster after an injury) and Carter Yakemchuk of the Ottawa Senators. And if he is able to make the most of this opportunity and be the main puck-mover for Team Canada, the source believes it could be a springboard to the number one pick come the 2025 draft.
"If (fellow 2025 NHL Draft prospect Porter) Martone and Schaefer make that Canada team, all eyes will be on them and Hagens at the tournament," the source said. "My money is on Schaefer being the one to pass Hagens."
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!