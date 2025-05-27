Frost Repeat as PWHL Champions
In the PWHL, the state of hockey is truly without comparison.
On Monday night, the Minnesota Frost won their second straight Walter Cup championship with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Ottawa Charge in Game 4 of the PWHL Finals. All four games in the best-of-five series needed overtime, with Game 3 in particular needing three extra periods.
Liz Schelper scored the game-winning goal 12 minutes into overtime to lift the Frost to championship glory once again.
Like every other game in the series, this win did not come easily. Minnesota's Kelly Panek opened the scoring at the 10:10 mark of the second period on a nice pass from Claire Thompson. Ottawa didn't go down without a fight, though, as Tereza Vanisova tied the game at the 10:09 mark of the third period on a slot shot. The two teams battled back and forth until Schelper's overtime winner.
Charge goalie Gwyneth Phillips won the honor Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award after recording a .952 save percentage and a 1.23 goals against average in the postseason.
Last season, Minnesota defeated Boston (the teams didn't have names until this season) 3-2 to capture the first ever Walter Cup.
As the Frost look to three-peat next season, they'll do so in a growing league as the Seattle and Vancouver expansion teams are set to begin play.
